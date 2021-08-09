Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $25.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.79, and it changed around $2.35 or 12.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.40M. AGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.63, offering almost -8.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.75% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.02K.

Agrify Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGFY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agrify Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.63 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.04% year-to-date, but still up 14.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 56.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGFY is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 301.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $13.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.16% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 9.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.90%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 22 institutions, with Calamos Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $3.39 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 0.56% or 0.11 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $2.39 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.