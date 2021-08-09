Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.09 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.30, and it changed around $0.45 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.79M. AEHR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.60, offering almost -36.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.75% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.47 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 146.84% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -26.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 20.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.00%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 47.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 27.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.61% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 19.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.17%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 22 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 1.9 million shares worth $4.78 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.44% or 1.05 million shares worth $2.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.72 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.