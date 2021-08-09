22nd Century Group Inc.’s (AMEX: XXII) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $572.21M. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -71.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.42% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.61 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.45% year-to-date, but still up 9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is -6.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

22nd Century Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.28 percent over the past six months and at a 21.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, and 28.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.59%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 13.3 million shares worth $43.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.04% or 6.17 million shares worth $20.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13.3 million shares worth $43.77 million, making up 8.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $12.87 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.