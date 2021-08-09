17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.00M. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -2036.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.93% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.26% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -60.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YQ is forecast to be at a low of $10.37 and a high of $19.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1629.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -825.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.25 percent over the past six months and at a 92.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $111.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -167.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.37% per year for the next five years.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 5.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.74%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 6.02 million shares worth $43.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.46% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and BlackRock Global Impact Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 70600.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Impact Fund held roughly 67068.0 shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.