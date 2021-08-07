World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 0.06% Gain

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.48, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The INT share’s 52-week high remains $37.68, putting it -9.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.36. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 2.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 687.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.91 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.06%, and 16.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.65%. Short interest in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.50, implying an increase of 8.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INT has been trading -16.01% off suggested target high and -1.51% from its likely low.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing World Fuel Services Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) shares are 4.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.30% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 123.10% this quarter before jumping 15.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.16 billion and $4.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 99.50% before jumping 48.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

INT Dividends

World Fuel Services Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. World Fuel Services Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.97%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s Major holders

World Fuel Services Corporation insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.77% of the shares at 97.51% float percentage. In total, 94.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.95 million shares, or about 9.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $209.27 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 53.66 million.