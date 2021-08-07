Why EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.33, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $129.80, putting it -412.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.77. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.60 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and -23.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.99%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 6.27 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $214.35, implying an increase of 88.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $214.35 and $214.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EH has been trading -746.23% off suggested target high and -746.23% from its likely low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 275.90% compared to the previous financial year.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.39% of the shares at 15.55% float percentage. In total, 15.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Interface Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carmignac Gestion with 0.75 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.62 million.

We also have Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99447.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 6.6 million.