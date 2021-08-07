Why Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.24, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CMRE share’s 52-week high remains $12.68, putting it -12.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 625.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Costamare Inc. (CMRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.38 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and 2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.75%. Short interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.83, implying an increase of 24.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMRE has been trading -51.25% off suggested target high and -15.66% from its likely low.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Costamare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares are 31.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.57% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.70% this quarter before jumping 195.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $159 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120.41 million and $115.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.00% before jumping 61.60% in the following quarter.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Costamare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 4.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.62%.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Costamare Inc. insiders hold 56.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.03% of the shares at 65.12% float percentage. In total, 28.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.82 million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.09 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1.82 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 14.5 million.