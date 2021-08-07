Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.40, to imply a decrease of -1.76% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The HEAR share’s 52-week high remains $38.70, putting it -36.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.01. The company has a valuation of $451.56M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 396.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HEAR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the last session, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.31 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.09%, and -5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.79%. Short interest in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) saw shorts transact 1.51 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.83, implying an increase of 28.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEAR has been trading -58.45% off suggested target high and -26.76% from its likely low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turtle Beach Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares are -3.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.63% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -123.80% this quarter before falling -83.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $70.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.68 million and $86.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.90% before dropping -7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 107.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

HEAR Dividends

Turtle Beach Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turtle Beach Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

Turtle Beach Corporation insiders hold 4.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.62% of the shares at 75.14% float percentage. In total, 71.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 9.34 million.