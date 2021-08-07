Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP): Can A Stock Be -19.21% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.31, to imply a decrease of -19.72% or -$3.76 in intraday trading. The SRLP share’s 52-week high remains $29.43, putting it -92.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.50. The company has a valuation of $404.34M, with an average of 44560.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) trade information

After registering a -19.72% downside in the last session, Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.44 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -19.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -47.57%, and -40.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.21%. Short interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw shorts transact 21010.0 shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 19.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRLP has been trading -24.1% off suggested target high and -24.1% from its likely low.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprague Resources LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) shares are -24.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 111.71% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.00% this quarter before falling -145.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $559.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $471.66 million.

SRLP Dividends

Sprague Resources LP has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprague Resources LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.67, with the share yield ticking at 17.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.47%.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s Major holders

Sprague Resources LP insiders hold 1.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.54% of the shares at 77.98% float percentage. In total, 76.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hartree Partners, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.31 million.

We also have First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7986.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.