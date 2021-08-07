Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Dropped -48.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.09, to imply a decrease of -4.91% or -$2.12 in intraday trading. The SAGE share’s 52-week high remains $98.39, putting it -139.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.82. The company has a valuation of $2.42B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SAGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.69.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside in the last session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.99 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.04%, and -24.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.50%. Short interest in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw shorts transact 4.15 million shares and set a 4.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.70, implying an increase of 52.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $189.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAGE has been trading -359.97% off suggested target high and -26.55% from its likely low.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sage Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares are -48.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.65% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $890k and $1.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 125.80% before jumping 49.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 185.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.10% annually.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.43% of the shares at 105.54% float percentage. In total, 92.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.76 million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $655.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 5.17 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $386.66 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 million, or 3.43% of the shares, all valued at about 161.79 million.