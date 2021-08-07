RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ): How Can A Stock Be Up 2.97% Year To Date, But Still Loser

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.57, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The RLJ share’s 52-week high remains $17.51, putting it -20.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.75. The company has a valuation of $2.44B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.91 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and 4.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.97%. Short interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw shorts transact 5.32 million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 19.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLJ has been trading -44.13% off suggested target high and -2.95% from its likely low.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RLJ Lodging Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares are 4.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.90% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.40% this quarter before jumping 79.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $180.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $214.32 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -541.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.10% annually.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLJ Lodging Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.85%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

RLJ Lodging Trust insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.96% of the shares at 98.92% float percentage. In total, 96.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.62 million shares (or 14.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $365.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.66 million shares, or about 13.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $350.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7.46 million shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.7 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 72.77 million.