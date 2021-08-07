RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK)’s 3.28-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply an increase of 5.59% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The RNWK share’s 52-week high remains $6.66, putting it -252.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $95.43M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 750.03K shares over the past 3 months.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

After registering a 5.59% upside in the last session, RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9795 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.28%, and -12.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.15%. Short interest in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw shorts transact 1.33 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 68.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNWK has been trading -217.46% off suggested target high and -217.46% from its likely low.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.7 million.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RealNetworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

RealNetworks Inc. insiders hold 43.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.09% of the shares at 48.16% float percentage. In total, 27.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.38 million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.73 million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 million.