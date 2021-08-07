Oi S.A. (NYSE: OIBR-C): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR-C)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decrease of -6.19% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The OIBR-C share’s 52-week high remains $2.41, putting it -127.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with average of 604.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR-C) trade information

After registering a -6.19% downside in the last session, Oi S.A. (OIBR-C) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.19%, and -23.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.78%.

Oi S.A. (OIBR-C) estimates and forecasts

OIBR-C Dividends

Oi S.A. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oi S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR-C)’s Major holders

Oi S.A. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.24% of the shares at 14.24% float percentage. In total, 14.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 111.48 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Solus Alternative Asset Management, LP with 23.41 million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $38.85 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Brazil Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oi S.A. (OIBR-C) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 1.3 million.