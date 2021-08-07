NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Has Recovered 38.39% So Far, But Another -34.87% Loss Is Possible.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.37, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The NS share’s 52-week high remains $20.73, putting it -34.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $1.75B, with average of 473.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.22 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.19%, and -13.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.80, implying an increase of 22.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NS has been trading -43.14% off suggested target high and -10.61% from its likely low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuStar Energy L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are -3.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 101.75% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 450.00% this quarter before jumping 120.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $377.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $384.33 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -626.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.20% annually.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuStar Energy L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 10.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

NuStar Energy L.P. insiders hold 10.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.34% of the shares at 66.27% float percentage. In total, 59.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.27 million shares (or 12.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $226.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 11.49 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $196.43 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 13.1 million shares. This is just over 11.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 million, or 5.94% of the shares, all valued at about 119.29 million.