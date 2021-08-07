Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.55, to imply an increase of 13.77% or $2.73 in intraday trading. The TGLS share’s 52-week high remains $24.01, putting it -6.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.21. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 553.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

After registering a 13.77% upside in the last session, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.60 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 13.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.90%, and 17.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 226.34%. Short interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying a decrease of -12.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGLS has been trading -15.3% off suggested target high and 33.48% from its likely low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tecnoglass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are 215.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.23% against 26.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.00% this quarter before jumping 10.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $106.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $107.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.94% annually.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tecnoglass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 0.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Tecnoglass Inc. insiders hold 56.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.89% of the shares at 50.10% float percentage. In total, 21.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 5.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC with 0.83 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.03 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.24 million shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 6.01 million.