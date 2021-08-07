Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.89, to imply a decrease of -2.35% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The LGF-B share’s 52-week high remains $18.77, putting it -45.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.13. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 970.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) trade information

After registering a -2.35% downside in the last session, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and -23.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.18%. Short interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) saw shorts transact 1.49 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -195.20% this quarter before falling -216.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $903.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $928.3 million.

LGF-B Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B)’s Major holders

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.43% of the shares at 89.39% float percentage. In total, 87.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.74 million shares (or 15.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MHR Fund Management, LLC with 15.11 million shares, or about 10.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $194.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 26.82 million.