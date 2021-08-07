Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.00, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The ATCX share’s 52-week high remains $15.11, putting it -16.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $482.82M, with average of 220.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.11 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.61%, and 45.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying an increase of 10.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATCX has been trading -15.38% off suggested target high and -7.69% from its likely low.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares are 39.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.87% against 18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 228.60% this quarter before jumping 237.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $129.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.4 million.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. insiders hold 16.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.57% of the shares at 39.07% float percentage. In total, 32.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 6.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.78 million shares, or about 5.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.