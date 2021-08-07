Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY): How Can A Stock Be Up 3.78% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The NVFY share’s 52-week high remains $7.49, putting it -203.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $16.57M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 941.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.52 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.33%, and -62.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.78%. Short interest in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw shorts transact 5970.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Nova LifeStyle Inc. insiders hold 37.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.14% of the shares at 8.22% float percentage. In total, 5.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 2.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42072.0 shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 42072.0 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18912.0, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 61274.0.