Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Friday – Up 38.04% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.21, to imply a decrease of -3.11% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The NEWT share’s 52-week high remains $38.78, putting it -47.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.24. The company has a valuation of $595.49M, with average of 295.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NEWT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) trade information

After registering a -3.11% downside in the last session, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.39 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.88%, and -25.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.25, implying an increase of 3.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.50 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEWT has been trading -6.83% off suggested target high and -1.11% from its likely low.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newtek Business Services Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) shares are 20.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.88% against 0.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.20% this quarter before jumping 1,475.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.9 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

NEWT Dividends

Newtek Business Services Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.25, with the share yield ticking at 8.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s Major holders

Newtek Business Services Corp. insiders hold 5.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.90% of the shares at 14.78% float percentage. In total, 13.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 2.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 0.39 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.32 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 11.94 million.