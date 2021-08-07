Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Gain Of 72.87% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 39.47% – What Should You Do Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.19, to imply an increase of 10.34% or $2.08 in intraday trading. The LQDT share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -35.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.02. The company has a valuation of $786.19M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 471.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) trade information

After registering a 10.34% upside in the last session, Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.82 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.84%, and 0.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.47%. Short interest in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw shorts transact 1.37 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 11.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LQDT has been trading -12.66% off suggested target high and -12.66% from its likely low.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liquidity Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) shares are 29.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 441.67% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before falling -39.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $61.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.15 million.

LQDT Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquidity Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Major holders

Liquidity Services Inc. insiders hold 24.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.48% of the shares at 92.12% float percentage. In total, 69.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.38 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 12.83 million.