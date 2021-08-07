Is Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) Expensive At $5.55? Check These Facts.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply an increase of 6.02% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The WHLM share’s 52-week high remains $14.21, putting it -156.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $29.19M, with an average of 18.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

After registering a 6.02% upside in the last session, Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.95 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.00%, and 11.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.92%. Short interest in Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw shorts transact 7900.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.40, implying a decrease of -26.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.40 and $4.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WHLM has been trading 20.72% off suggested target high and 20.72% from its likely low.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

WHLM Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wilhelmina International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

Wilhelmina International Inc. insiders hold 23.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.32% of the shares at 64.61% float percentage. In total, 49.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17380.0 shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90723.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 303.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1581.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 28508.0 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5968.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 31869.0.