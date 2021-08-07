Is Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Poised For Further Gains At A 54.91% Distance From The Low?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.25, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The UE share’s 52-week high remains $20.33, putting it -5.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.68. The company has a valuation of $2.26B, with average of 719.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Urban Edge Properties (UE), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the last session, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.58 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.32%, and 4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.44, implying an increase of 5.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.75 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UE has been trading -14.29% off suggested target high and 2.6% from its likely low.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Urban Edge Properties share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Urban Edge Properties (UE) shares are 30.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.59% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -81.50% this quarter before jumping 220.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.88 million and $64.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.60% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.30% annually.

UE Dividends

Urban Edge Properties has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban Edge Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 3.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Urban Edge Properties insiders hold 5.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.01% of the shares at 107.14% float percentage. In total, 101.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.46 million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $271.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.16 million shares, or about 13.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $267.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban Edge Properties (UE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 4.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 52.1 million.