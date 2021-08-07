Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $12.59, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IEA shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $24.13, putting it -91.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $310.34M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 622.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IEA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.84 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.31%, and 6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.02%. Short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw shorts transact 2.67 million shares and set a 5.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.63, implying an increase of 28.59% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $18.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEA has been trading -46.94% off suggested target high and -35.03% from its likely low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares are -36.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 477.78% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 122.20% this quarter before jumping 21.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $491.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $585.44 million.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)â€™s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. insiders hold 15.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.67% of the shares at 81.45% float percentage. In total, 68.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 10.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Covalis Capital LLP with 1.83 million shares, or about 7.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.83 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 9.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 9.78 million.