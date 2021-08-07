How Much Is ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.16, to imply a decrease of -4.29% or -$3.95 in intraday trading. The ACMR share’s 52-week high remains $144.81, putting it -64.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.03. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

After registering a -4.29% downside in the last session, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.38 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.06%, and 11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.50%. Short interest in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.52, implying an increase of 29.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $102.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACMR has been trading -70.15% off suggested target high and -15.7% from its likely low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ACM Research Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are -10.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.68% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.30% this quarter before jumping 11.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $53.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.05 million and $47.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.00% before jumping 36.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ACM Research Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders hold 26.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.74% of the shares at 65.88% float percentage. In total, 48.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Indus Capital Partners, LLC with 0.71 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $57.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 22.37 million.