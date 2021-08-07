Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Have Declined -45.15% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HOTH share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -169.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $31.75M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 960.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HOTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and -7.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.15%. Short interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOTH has been trading -669.23% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) shares are -41.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.38% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.00% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.59% of the shares at 17.47% float percentage. In total, 14.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 85435.0 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21942.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 31815.0.