HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) Up Almost 0.52% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply a decrease of -1.78% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HCHC share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -22.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $303.60M, with average of 381.40K shares over the past 3 months.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and 0.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 22.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCHC has been trading -29.2% off suggested target high and -29.2% from its likely low.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $248.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $498.4 million and $444.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.20% before dropping -43.40% in the following quarter.

HCHC Dividends

HC2 Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HC2 Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s Major holders

HC2 Holdings Inc. insiders hold 37.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.11% of the shares at 67.66% float percentage. In total, 42.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jefferies Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 7.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.57 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 4.67 million.