Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) Friday â€“ The Stock Is Down -11.32% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $25.18, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The GRBK shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $28.03, putting it -11.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.83. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 457.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRBK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.55 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 14.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.67%. Short interest in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw shorts transact 1.78 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.67, implying an increase of 22.93% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRBK has been trading -46.94% off suggested target high and -19.14% from its likely low.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Brick Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) shares are 17.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.21% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.80% this quarter before jumping 42.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $334.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $389.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $226.78 million and $262.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.60% before jumping 48.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.72% annually.

GRBK Dividends

Green Brick Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Brick Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)â€™s Major holders

Green Brick Partners Inc. insiders hold 4.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.29% of the shares at 91.60% float percentage. In total, 87.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.42 million shares (or 34.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $395.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.94 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $89.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 18.66 million.