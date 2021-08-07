Following A 2.31% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK)?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.15, to imply a decrease of -2.62% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The LILAK share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -5.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.47. The company has a valuation of $2.56B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 586.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LILAK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the last session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.77 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.31%, and 6.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.59%. Short interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw shorts transact 4.72 million shares and set a 9.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.71, implying an increase of 9.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.10 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LILAK has been trading -41.34% off suggested target high and 42.76% from its likely low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 95.00% this quarter before jumping 89.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $848.9 million and $887.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.10% before jumping 32.70% in the following quarter.

LILAK Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

Liberty Latin America Ltd. insiders hold 7.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.90% of the shares at 83.94% float percentage. In total, 77.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.22 million shares (or 7.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $184.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with 14.05 million shares, or about 7.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $182.38 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 31.05 million.