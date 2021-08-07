EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Surged 29.01% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.57, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The EPR share’s 52-week high remains $56.07, putting it -10.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.62. The company has a valuation of $3.83B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EPR Properties (EPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EPR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, EPR Properties (EPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.04 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.54%, and -1.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.60%. Short interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw shorts transact 2.69 million shares and set a 4.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.38, implying an increase of 5.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPR has been trading -22.6% off suggested target high and 14.97% from its likely low.

EPR Properties (EPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EPR Properties share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EPR Properties (EPR) shares are 29.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.85% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 112.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $108.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.53 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -220.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

EPR Dividends

EPR Properties has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EPR Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 5.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.78%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s Major holders

EPR Properties insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.99% of the shares at 87.29% float percentage. In total, 85.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.54 million shares (or 15.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $537.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.69 million shares, or about 14.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $498.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EPR Properties (EPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 3.33 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 98.6 million.