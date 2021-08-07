Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.69, to imply an increase of 8.78% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The EVC share’s 52-week high remains $7.10, putting it -6.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $578.95M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 703.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

After registering a 8.78% upside in the last session, Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.72 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 8.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.78%, and 8.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.27%. Short interest in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 16.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVC has been trading -49.48% off suggested target high and 10.31% from its likely low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entravision Communications Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares are 109.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.95% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $162.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.68 million.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Entravision Communications Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 1.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.03%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Entravision Communications Corporation insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.20% of the shares at 81.12% float percentage. In total, 77.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 16.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.19 million shares, or about 10.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.0 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 8.18 million shares. This is just over 13.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.63 million.