DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.52, to imply a decrease of -1.19% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The DCP share’s 52-week high remains $32.30, putting it -21.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.62. The company has a valuation of $5.72B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DCP Midstream LP (DCP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.24 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.86%, and -11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.20%. Short interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw shorts transact 4.87 million shares and set a 7.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.62, implying an increase of 16.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCP has been trading -58.37% off suggested target high and 1.96% from its likely low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DCP Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are 26.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.76% against 22.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 260.00% this quarter before jumping 32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.27 billion and $2.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.10% before jumping 12.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -67.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.60% annually.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DCP Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 5.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.18%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders hold 56.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.12% of the shares at 74.57% float percentage. In total, 32.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.06 million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 9.2 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $199.38 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 11.2 million shares. This is just over 5.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $244.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 49.47 million.