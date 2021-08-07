Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Up 12.00% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DTSS share’s 52-week high remains $6.84, putting it -205.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $53.04M, with average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.49 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and 2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datasea Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Datasea Inc. insiders hold 62.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38567.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 15536.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50492.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10484.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26419.0