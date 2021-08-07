Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) Gain Of 46.83% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 10.03% – What Should You Do Now?

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.03, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$1.18 in intraday trading. The ROAD share’s 52-week high remains $36.58, putting it -14.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.03. The company has a valuation of $1.67B, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROAD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.80 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.62%, and 6.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.03%. Short interest in Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.50, implying an increase of 7.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROAD has been trading -15.52% off suggested target high and 3.22% from its likely low.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Construction Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) shares are 9.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.28% against 26.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $293.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $310.69 million.

ROAD Dividends

Construction Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Construction Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s Major holders

Construction Partners Inc. insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.08% of the shares at 97.09% float percentage. In total, 95.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 14.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 3.6 million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $107.55 million.

We also have Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Conestoga Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 8.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 43.07 million.