C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock Falls -8.16 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.68, to imply a decrease of -8.16% or -$3.35 in intraday trading. The CCCC share’s 52-week high remains $48.97, putting it -29.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.40. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

After registering a -8.16% downside in the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.50 this Friday, 08/06/21, dropping -8.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.66%, and -5.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.73%. Short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw shorts transact 2.36 million shares and set a 5.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.50, implying an increase of 34.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCCC has been trading -69.85% off suggested target high and -35.35% from its likely low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C4 Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares are -15.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.69% against 8.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.97 million.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C4 Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.27% of the shares at 61.33% float percentage. In total, 53.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 2.49 million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $92.11 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 30.24 million.