After A Decline Of -9.6% From The High, Can Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GWB) Recover Quickly?

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.10, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The GWB share’s 52-week high remains $35.18, putting it -9.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.80. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GWB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside in the last session, Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.39 this Friday, 08/06/21, jumping 3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.22%, and 6.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.59%. Short interest in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) saw shorts transact 1.37 million shares and set a 4.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.17, implying an increase of 8.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GWB has been trading -18.38% off suggested target high and -2.8% from its likely low.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Great Western Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) shares are 25.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.75% against 27.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 650.00% this quarter before jumping 260.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $116.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.74 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -53.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -518.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.70% annually.

GWB Dividends

Great Western Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.76%.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s Major holders

Great Western Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.57% of the shares at 102.08% float percentage. In total, 101.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.11 million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.89 million shares, or about 10.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $178.51 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about 55.71 million.