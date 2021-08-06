Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) Drops -63.41% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares stood at 2.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.58, to imply an increase of 5.29% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The XBIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -63.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $40.81M, with average of 9.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

After registering a 5.29% upside in the last session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.68 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 5.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.45%, and 94.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.49%.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.70% this quarter before jumping 85.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $190k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.13% of the shares at 6.68% float percentage. In total, 6.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 92002.0 shares, or about 1.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 90724.0 shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20698.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 39533.0.