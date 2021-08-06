Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Gain Of 35.76% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 15.96% – What Should You Do Now?

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.82, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The VG share’s 52-week high remains $15.72, putting it -6.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.52. The company has a valuation of $3.80B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the latest session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.27 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 3.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.96%. Short interest in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw shorts transact 19.45 million shares and set a 8.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.59, implying an increase of 10.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VG has been trading -34.95% off suggested target high and 19.03% from its likely low.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vonage Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares are 9.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.76% against 9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $335.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $337.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -82.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Vonage Holdings Corp. insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.93% of the shares at 98.48% float percentage. In total, 93.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.46 million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $383.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.23 million shares, or about 10.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $298.25 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11.54 million shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $166.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.22 million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about 132.66 million.