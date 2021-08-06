Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -39.08% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s traded shares stood at 4.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.37, to imply a decrease of -9.47% or -$4.85 in intraday trading. The UPWK share’s 52-week high remains $64.49, putting it -39.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.09. The company has a valuation of $6.50B, with an average of 2.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Upwork Inc. (UPWK), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UPWK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

After registering a -9.47% downside in the last session, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.01 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -9.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.41%, and -17.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.33%. Short interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw shorts transact 4.08 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.33, implying an increase of 32.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $77.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPWK has been trading -66.06% off suggested target high and -18.61% from its likely low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upwork Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares are -6.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.05% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $120.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.48 million.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upwork Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upwork Inc. insiders hold 10.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.16% of the shares at 76.88% float percentage. In total, 69.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 7.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $430.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.33 million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $328.25 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.66 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $155.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 118.55 million.