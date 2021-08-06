This Is A Time To Build A Position In McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.75, to imply an increase of 3.67% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The MCFE share’s 52-week high remains $29.81, putting it 3.06% up since that peak but still an impressive 51.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.80. The company has a valuation of $12.80B, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 799.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for McAfee Corp. (MCFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCFE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

After registering a 3.67% upside in the latest session, McAfee Corp. (MCFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.83 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.41%, and 4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.71%. Short interest in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw shorts transact 3.07 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.83, implying a decrease of -10.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCFE has been trading -4.07% off suggested target high and 28.46% from its likely low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McAfee Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. McAfee Corp. (MCFE) shares are 43.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.79% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $433.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $442.8 million.

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McAfee Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 1.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

McAfee Corp. insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.10% of the shares at 98.42% float percentage. In total, 97.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 66.59 million shares (or 40.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thoma Bravo, LP with 18.85 million shares, or about 11.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $428.7 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McAfee Corp. (MCFE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 4.01 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 53.45 million.