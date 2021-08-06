There Has Been A 5.80% Incline For Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE). So What’s Next?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply an increase of 5.80% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The UONE share’s 52-week high remains $24.16, putting it -239.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.23. The company has a valuation of $58.45M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

After registering a 5.80% upside in the last session, Urban One Inc. (UONE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.43 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 5.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.96%, and -5.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.88%. Short interest in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -18.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UONE has been trading 15.61% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban One Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.77% of the shares at 21.80% float percentage. In total, 21.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 99241.0 shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One Inc. (UONE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 96713.0 shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21983.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.