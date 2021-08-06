Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Down -45.58% Year-To-Date

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.55, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $32.25, putting it -205.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $17.84B, with an average of 16.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.02 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.60%, and -23.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.58%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 25.76 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.34, implying an increase of 50.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.30 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading -241.23% off suggested target high and -7.11% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are -58.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.11% against 12.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.40% before jumping 18.40% in the following quarter.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.70% of the shares at 73.92% float percentage. In total, 66.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.03 million shares (or 5.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $943.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.8 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $487.68 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 6.16 million shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.05 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 161.04 million.