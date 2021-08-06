Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO): Is This The Time To Buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.31, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SHO share’s 52-week high remains $13.74, putting it -21.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.12. The company has a valuation of $2.50B, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SHO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.93 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.99%, and -4.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.18%. Short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw shorts transact 6.48 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.69, implying an increase of 10.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHO has been trading -32.63% off suggested target high and 11.58% from its likely low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares are 1.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.52% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 74.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $102.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.58 million and $28.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 353.20% before jumping 384.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -457.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.90% annually.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.23% of the shares at 105.80% float percentage. In total, 104.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.93 million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $385.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.24 million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $289.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9.63 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.6 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 82.24 million.