Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Is 82.93% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 100.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 4.98% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -382.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 96.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 4.98% upside in the last session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8480 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.36%, and -14.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.18%. Short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 267.72 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sundial Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are -28.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.23% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $9.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.31 million and $10.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -38.10% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sundial Growers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.91% of the shares at 4.95% float percentage. In total, 4.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.67 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.09 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.53 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 18.3 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.