Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) After -63.64% Decline From High?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 4.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -63.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $925.00M, with average of 10.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -4.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.02%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are 46.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 22.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.21% of the shares at 22.32% float percentage. In total, 22.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.26 million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 18.25 million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.89 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 21.07 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.85 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 14.81 million.