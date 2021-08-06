SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) Up 435.86% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The SGOC share’s 52-week high remains $29.00, putting it -273.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $785.86M, with average of 8.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the last session, SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.17 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.30%, and 221.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 435.86%.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts

SGOC Dividends

SGOCO Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SGOCO Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders

SGOCO Group Ltd. insiders hold 52.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.69% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 82408.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 66388.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 55363.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47686.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 90603.0.