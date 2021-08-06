Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Down -47.04% Year-To-Date

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.63, to imply an increase of 8.69% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The ORGN share’s 52-week high remains $14.01, putting it -148.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.12. The company has a valuation of $808.69M, with average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

After registering a 8.69% upside in the last session, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.07 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 8.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.17%, and -27.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying an increase of 73.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORGN has been trading -290.76% off suggested target high and -255.24% from its likely low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Origin Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Origin Materials Inc. insiders hold 21.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.41% of the shares at 56.84% float percentage. In total, 44.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investors Financial Group, LLC with 65150.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 24138.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17048.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.