Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Surged 41.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $89.09, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The ORCL share’s 52-week high remains $91.20, putting it -2.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.66. The company has a valuation of $251.09B, with average of 11.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oracle Corporation (ORCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ORCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the latest session, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.52 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and 3.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.09, implying a decrease of -8.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORCL has been trading -29.08% off suggested target high and 32.65% from its likely low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oracle Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are 41.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.64% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.30% this quarter before jumping 2.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $9.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.25 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.60% annually.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation has its next earnings report out between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oracle Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corporation insiders hold 41.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.39% of the shares at 82.07% float percentage. In total, 48.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 162.24 million shares (or 5.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 128.82 million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.04 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 49.8 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.49 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.98 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 billion.