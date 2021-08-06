Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Gain Of 21.37% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -27.89% – What Should You Do Now?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.68, to imply an increase of 6.12% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The OCUP share’s 52-week high remains $13.81, putting it -195.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $60.37M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCUP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

After registering a 6.12% upside in the last session, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.77 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.58%, and 4.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.89%. Short interest in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.75, implying an increase of 81.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCUP has been trading -519.66% off suggested target high and -370.09% from its likely low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ocuphire Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares are -61.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.44% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.60% this quarter before jumping 81.60% for the next one.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. insiders hold 18.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.76% of the shares at 18.05% float percentage. In total, 14.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.69 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 29887.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13673.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 79440.0.