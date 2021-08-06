Is Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Poised For Further Gains At A 81.46% Distance From The Low?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares stood at 5.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The MRIN share’s 52-week high remains $27.26, putting it -343.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $52.58M, with average of 24.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the last session, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.50 this Thursday, 08/05/21, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.80%, and -68.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 204.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 56.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRIN has been trading -127.64% off suggested target high and -127.64% from its likely low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $115 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marin Software Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.23% of the shares at 15.74% float percentage. In total, 15.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 0.19 million shares, or about 3.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80482.0, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.