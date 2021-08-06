Is Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s traded shares stood at 6.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $147.43, to imply a decrease of -8.82% or -$14.26 in intraday trading. The EXPE share’s 52-week high remains $187.93, putting it -27.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.89. The company has a valuation of $24.19B, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXPE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

After registering a -8.82% downside in the latest session, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 166.20 this Thursday, 08/05/21, dropping -8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and -0.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.12%. Short interest in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw shorts transact 13.07 million shares and set a 7.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $186.96, implying an increase of 21.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $155.00 and $238.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXPE has been trading -61.43% off suggested target high and -5.13% from its likely low.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expedia Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares are 13.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.79% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.10% this quarter before jumping 1,086.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 billion.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expedia Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Expedia Group Inc. insiders hold 4.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.37% of the shares at 104.32% float percentage. In total, 99.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.47 million shares (or 10.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.44 million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.63 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.9 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $671.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.1 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 534.29 million.